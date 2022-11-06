''Paeng'' deaths 155, infra damage surpass P4 billion: NDRRMC

Damage to infrastructure due to Severe Tropical Storm ''Paeng'' rose to more than four billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Saturday.

The death toll because of ''Paeng'' is at 155 with 129 others injured and 34 victims remain missing.

The NDRRMC noted that 34 fatalities, 51 injured and seven of the missing individuals are subject for verification.

A significant increase in damage to infrastructure was recorded at Calabarzon that reached P1,243,670,800, Mimaropa amounting to P794,207,400 and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) with P736,841,482.19.

The damage to agriculture slightly went up to P2,788,475,244.205 , with the National Irrigation Administration recorded P28,970,000 worth of losses.

The NDRRMC also reported a total of 28,031 houses damaged, of which 24,970 were partially damaged and 3,061 were destroyed.

The recorded number of affected population also reached 1,209,456 families or 4,230,460 individuals, of which 27,965 families or 111,910 persons were served inside the 1,038 evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS