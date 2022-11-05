Nearly 3,900 school-aged children got mild COVID-19 cases: DOH

Almost 3,900 school-aged adolescents were infected with COVID-19 from September 1 to November 3 but the Department of Health (DOH) said these were all mild cases.

Schools opened their doors to students in August 22 after being closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press conference, DOH Officer-in-Charge and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said around 3,900 school-aged children have been reported to have suffered from COVID-19 between September 1 to November 3.

"There have been a number of infections amongst students during the time that we started gradually opening the schools and having face-to-face classes," said Vergeire.

"We have not registered any severe cases nor any deaths among students because of COVID-19," said Vergeire.

"It shouldn't be a hindrance to continue the full implementation of face-to-face classes," said Vergeire.

"The benefits of face-to-face classes would outweigh the number of mild infections that had been experienced by our students because this is very essential for the mental health wellness of our students," stressed Vergeire.

On Nov 2, the Department of Education (DepEd) began implementing face-to-face classes in all public schools, while private schools have been given the option to continue blended learning.

DepEd allowed the voluntary use of face masks in schools and classrooms in accordance with Executive Order No. 7. DMS