Japan confers decoration on Ms. Sakai Michiko

On November 3, 2022, the Government of Japan announced the conferment of The Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays on Ms. Sakai Michiko.

In 1970s, Ms. Sakai Michiko started her volunteer activities for supporting children of Japanese descendants in Cotabato region. This activity gradually became constant, and in 1988, the Cotabato Nikkeijin-kai was formally established. Ms. Sakai was elected as first President.

Ms. Sakai devoted herself to improving the welfare of the local Nikkei people and providing educational opportunity for their children through the activities of the Nikkeijin-kai.

Many people who were stateless because they were unable to acquire Japanese nationality due to WWII, after war chaos in Cotabato region. Ms. Sakai played an important role and made great contribution for the acquisition of Japanese nationality by assisting in the collection of materials to obtain the Japanese nationality.

The Government of Japan extends its sincere congratulations and commends her active role in strengthening the close relationship between Japan and the Philippines. Japan Information and Culture Center