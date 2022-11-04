Japan ready to ''provide maximum possible assistance'' to areas hit by ''Paeng''

Japan said it is ready to help the government in its response in areas devastated by Severe Tropical Storm "Paeng".

Japan Embassy charge d' affairs Matsuda Kenichi made the statement during his speech at the ceremonial signing of the Contract Package (CP) 102 and CP 103 of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) in Malacanang on Thursday.

"First of all, please allow me to express my deepest condolences to the victims and to the bereaved families of typhoon Paeng. The government of Japan is ready to provide the maximum possible assistance to the Philippines," Kenichi said.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. declared a state of calamity for Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Over 1.4 million people in these regions were adversely affected by floods and landslides. DMS