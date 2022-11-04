DOTr awards 2 subway contracts to Nishimatsu-DMCI JV and Sumitomo Mitsui Construction

On November 3, Charge d'affaires ad interim Matsuda Kenichi and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Mori Masafumi joined President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista at the contract signing ceremony for Contract Package 102 (CP102) and Contract Package 103 (CP103) of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) Phase1.

CP102, which involves the construction of two underground stations (Quezon Avenue and East Avenue) and tunneling works, was awarded to Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd. and D.M. Consunji, Inc. (Nishimatsu-DMCI joint venture).

Meanwhile, Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd. was awarded CP103, which calls for the construction of the Anonas and Camp Aguinaldo underground stations and tunneling works.

In his speech, Matsuda highlighted that the event “marks another milestone in Japan’s cooperation with the Philippines for infrastructure development under President Marcos’ “Build, Better, More” program.

Upon completion, this subway will ease the heavy traffic congestion in Metro Manila, thus contributing to the mitigation of climate change. It will also be a driving force for revitalizing the Philippine economy to accelerate investments from all over the world”.

“As we take pride in spurring the Metro Manila Subway Project forward, Filipinos can assuredly rely on Japan to continuously extend our utmost support until this project is successfully completed,” Matsuda added.

To date, the Japanese government, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has provided assistance amounting to 104.53 billion yen (approximately 42 billion pesos) in the first tranche and 253.307 billion yen (approximately 100 billion pesos) in the second tranche.

This 17-station subway will halve travel time between Quezon City and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to only 35 minutes, and revitalize the Philippine economy by easing traffic congestion in Metro Manila. Japan Information and Culture Center