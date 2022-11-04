Marcos says gov't on track in pursuing key railway projects

The Philippine government is pursuing key railway projects seen to address the “terrible stories” about lack of quality time for many Filipinos due to traffic congestion, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday.

Marcos made this remark during the signing of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) Contract Packages 102 and 103 in Malacanang.

The chief executive said the project is seen to reduce the “terrible stories we hear” from those who come home late due to heavy traffic.

"We will reduce the terrible stories that we hear of people who no longer see their children because they come home at 1:30 in the morning and the children are asleep,” Marcos said.

"They have to wake up at four o’clock in the morning to get back on the bus to fight with the traffic coming back to work. And that the subway and all our public transport systems will be able to help and to remedy,” the President pointed out.

Marcos said his administration is also pursuing other key railway projects, such as the Metro Rail Transit (MRT)-7, the Light Rail Transit (LRT) -1 Cavite Extension, and the Philippine National Railway (PNR) Clark Phases 1 and 2, to make the country’s rail transit system a more viable option for Filipino commuters.

“We owe it to the Filipino people to build major roads and critical infrastructure that will not only spur progress and social change but also promote interconnectivity, ease traffic, and reduce their travel time,” Marcos said.

He expressed confidence that the country can move full speed ahead towards building better and more infrastructure projects for the Filipino people.

Marcos invited them to work harmoniously with the government towards the shared goal of an efficient public transportation system that enhances people’s mobility, improves interconnectivity, and spurs equitable development.

“Let me assure you that the government remains dedicated to maximizing its resources to pursue even more ambitious endeavors that will bring comfort and progress to Filipinos all over the country,” he said.

Once completed, the MMSP is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Quezon City and Pasay City from one hour and 30 minutes to just 35 minutes and is also projected to benefit more than half a million passengers a day from Valenzuela City to Paranaque City.

It is also seen to create millions of jobs and opportunities for Filipinos. Presidential News Desk