''Paeng'' deaths rise to 121: NDRRMC

The death toll due to Severe Tropical Storm ''Paeng'' rose to 121, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Wednesday.

Two deaths were reported each in Central Luzon and Central Visayas and seven in Western Visayas.

The number of affected population also rose to 927,822 families or 3,180,132 individuals. There were 49,698 families or 176,377 persons were served inside the 2,904 evacuation centers.

Of the total of 480 road sections and 121 bridges affected by the effect of Paeng, there were 225 roads and 96 bridges not passable.

The NDRRMC said of the 297 cities and municipalities that experienced power interruption, electricity has been restored in 149 cities and municipalities.

It also stated that 10 cities and municipalities are still affected by the water supply interruption while 42 areas are still experiencing communication problems because of the effect of ''Paeng''.

The number of damaged houses also ballooned to 11,294, of which 9,190 were partially damaged and 2,104 were destroyed by flooding and landslides.

The estimated cost of damage to infrastructure increased to P896,857,401.73 while the recorded damage to agriculture slightly went down to P1,278,940,052.58 from the P1.3 billion recorded on Tuesday. Robina Asido/DMS