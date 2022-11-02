''Queenie'' weakens into low pressure area: Pagasa

Tropical depression “Queenie” has weakened into a low pressure area on Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said “Queenie” weakened into a remnant low at 2 pm. It is expected to keep heading generally northwestward until it disappears in the next 12 hours.

The low pressure area is expected to bring light to moderate and at times heavy rains over Caraga and Davao Oriental from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning, Pagasa said.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, Pagasa said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS