「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P3,900
$100=P5,780

11月2日のまにら新聞から

''Queenie'' weakens into low pressure area: Pagasa

［ 93 words｜2022.11.2｜英字 (English) ］

Tropical depression “Queenie” has weakened into a low pressure area on Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said “Queenie” weakened into a remnant low at 2 pm. It is expected to keep heading generally northwestward until it disappears in the next 12 hours.

The low pressure area is expected to bring light to moderate and at times heavy rains over Caraga and Davao Oriental from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning, Pagasa said.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, Pagasa said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2022年11月2日 次の記事2022年11月2日