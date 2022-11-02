DepEd to allow optional wearing of face masks in classrooms

The Department of Education (DepEd) will allow the optional wearing of face masks in classrooms, its spokesperson said Tuesday.

In a text message sent to reporters, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said: “We will follow EO (Executive Order) 7 and issue an amendatory DO (DepEd Order).”

“Schools may immediately implement optional masking pursuant to EO7,” he added.

On Friday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order 7 which allows voluntary masking in outdoor and indoor settings except in healthcare facilities, medical transport vehicles, and public transportation.

The start of face-to-face classes for all public schools starts on Wednesday, November 2, as mandated by DepEd Order No. 44.

In an interview with dzBB, Poa said full implementation of in-person classes will push through, despite the recent onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng” but schools affected can ask for exemptions from their respective DepEd regional directors. Jaspearl Tan/DMS