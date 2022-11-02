Marcos stresses need to improve coordination between regional, LGU units in BARMM

As the government started to focus on the distribution of relief assistance for the victims of Severe Tropical Storm ''Paeng'' in Mindanao, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the need to improve the coordination between the local government units and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

"I notice that the BARRM and the LGU you do not have joint operation, you have to have joint operation to maximize all of your assets. There are only so much that is why there is a need to focus," Marcos said during the situation briefing in Maguindanao of Tuesday.

"There are areas where BARMM has more personnel. There are areas where the LGUs have more staff so you should join your forces to maximize and make good coordination," he said.

"That is something that we can improve on the coordination between the LGUs and BARMM and then procedures," he added.

Marcos said he is aware BARMM, which was formed in 2019, is still in the process of developing its procedures, but he urged it to prioritize finalizing its disaster response protocols.

"I know you are just drawing (up) your procedures now but you can see why it is so important. That is why I am constantly hastening its creation so you will immediately know what to do [during disasters]," Marcos said.

Marcos also noted the importance of having a standard operating procedure to provide immediate response to the victims of calamities.

"I know that you are just drawing up your procedures now but you can see I am rushing you about this so that if there are situations like this we already know what to do you know your coordination with the LGUs," he said.

Marcos stressed the importance of improving the coordination in BARMM, after Social Works Secretary Erwin Tulfo revealed that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) was only allowed to manage some of the evacuation centers in Maguindanao.

"We were only allowed to manage 28 evacuation centers. Per BARMMs instruction of those 28 evacuation centers, only four are open," said Tulfo.

BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo explained that the DSWD from the national government were allowed to enter the evacuation centers assigned to them as the other evacuation centers were assigned to the local and regional government of BARMM.

"They were allowed to enter but we will just agree on that to make sure that the operational areas of each other are clear. We just agree on that,'' he said. Robina Asido/DMS