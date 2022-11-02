Deaths from ''Paeng'' climb to 110: NDRRMC

The number of deaths caused by Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng” rose from 98 to 110 while 33 were missing and 101 were injured, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Council (NDRRMC) reported Tuesday.

Confirmed casualties were 79 and 31 are being validated, the NDRMMC said. Out of the missing, twenty three persons were confirmed.

As of 6 am, the NDRRMC also reported 55 damaged infrastructures.

Estimated losses to agriculture was P1,300,352,127.355.

Damage to livestock, poultry, and fisheries amounted to P17,544,219.

The number of affected farmers was 53,575.

“Paeng” affected 58,086.852 hectares of crops and affected five agriculture infrastructures, machinery, and equipment.

Infrastructure damage was estimated at P760,361,175 which was mostly roads, bridges, government facilities, and flood control.

The number of affected road sections was 422 while 101 bridge sections were affected.

Based on NDRRMC’s report, 46 percent of roads and bridges are not passable to all types of vehicles.

Nine airports were affected while only five are operational.

Of the 119 seaports that were affected, only 52 are restored. The number of damaged houses was 6,542, with 5,035 partially damaged and 1,507 were totally damaged.

The number of affected families was 741,777 or 2,418,249 persons.

NDRRMC also recorded 865,981 displaced persons and 2,728 evacuation centers.

Power has been restored in 140 out of 294 affected cities or municipalities.

Of the 17 cities whose water supply was affected, only five cities had theirs restored.

Communication lines have been restored to six out of the 47 cities affected.

A total of 160 cities and municipalities have declared a state of calamity.

NDRRMC said 670 cities have suspended classes while 230 cities suspended work.

Up to P50, 327,122.50 worth of aid was provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), local government units and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

The aid includes family food packs, malongs, family packs, hygiene kits, and tarpaulins.

“Paeng” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 12:10 pm on Monday.

