48 persons reported dead due to ''Paeng'': NDRRMC

Forty-eight persons were reported dead and 22 missing from Severe Tropical Storm ''Paeng'', the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

Majority of the casualties were from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), where 33 were confirmed dead while seven were being validated.

Out of the total casualties, thirty seven persons were confirmed dead while 11 deaths are being validated, said NDRRMC.

Nearly one million or 932,077 persons were affected by ''Paeng'' which caused rains from as far north to the BARMM. Pre-emptively evacuated were 40, 319 persons while displaced persons reached 364, 716.

Damage to agriculture was estimated at P54.97 million while damage to homes was placed at P38.95 million.

Power was restored in 31 cities and municipalities out of 124 cities and municipalities affected by ''Paeng''.

Only telco service in one city/municipality was restored out of 39 cities and municipalities affected.

Fifty-four percent of affected roads and bridges were not passable to all types of vehicles. DMS