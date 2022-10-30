Alleged middleman in Lapid case strangled with plastic bag: autopsy

The alleged middleman who ordered a gunman to kill broadcaster Percy Lapid was found to have died from asphyxia from being strangled with a plastic bag.

''Based on available information regarding the circumstances of surrounding death, the manner is homicide,'' forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun said in a report to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Saturday.

Jun Globa Villamayor who allegedly gave the order to Joel Escorial, who claimed he was the gunman, was found to have ''history of asphyxia by plastic bag strangulation,'' Fortun said.

Villamor's urine also showed methamphetamine, Fortun added.

The autopsy was done on Oct. 26.

A few hours after Escorial revealed he was the gunman on Oct. 18, Villamayor was reported dead at New Bilibid Prisons. The National Bureau of Investigation conducted an autopsy and said there were ''no apparent sign of external physical injury.''

Fortun said ''there is information that he (Villamor) expressed fear for his life shortly before his demise and that he died from suffocation by means of a plastic bag over his dead.'' DMS