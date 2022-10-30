Maguindanao flood deaths reach at least 40: NDRRMC

At least 40 persons have been reported dead from floods and landslides that hit Maguindanao, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Saturday.

All in all, around 45 deaths were announced by the NDRRMC. There were also 33 injured and 18 missing.

Three deaths, two injured and three missing were recorded in Soccsksargen.

During a press briefing on Saturday, NDRRMC spokesman Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said the 45 recorded fatalities are based on the validated report they received from BARMM on Saturday morning.

"We have 45 dead, reported dead, 40 from BARMM in Maguindanao, two from Region 6 and the other three is Region 12," he said.

"The number was reduced to 45 just this morning after BARMM submitted a validated or revised report indicating there are only 40 casualties in Maguindanao," he said, explaining the correction on the death toll from this morning report where 72 fatalities were recorded.

Department of National Defense Officer-in-Charge Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino, Jr. said most casualties weredue to landslides in Maguindanao.

"Yes 40 from BARMM mostly due to landslide. There were landslides there particularly in Datu Blah Sinsuat and flooding in general... mostly Northern Maguindanao and the other five as reported we have three from Region 12 and two from Region 6. These are as a result of flooding. There was a briefing this morning, we have received one from electrocution as a result of the storm," he said.

Alejandro said the NDRRMC also monitored "nine local government units that have experienced or are experiencing power interruptions."

Based on the latest report, a total of P54,588,750 worth of agricultural products were also damaged in Soccsksargen because of Paeng.

Infrastructure damage were reported in Bicol and Davao Regions but the amount was not disclosed.

The NDRRMC has so far recorded a total of 280 houses damaged in Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga and BARMM. Destroyed were 121 houses and 171 were partially damaged.

A total of 57 road sections and 12 bridges in Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Soccsksargen, Caraga and BARMM remained unpassable.

The NDRRMC said the number of affected families rose to 49,767 or 184,161 persons, of which 2,615 families or 9,737 persons were being served inside the 113 evacuation centers in the affected regions.

It also noted that 525 classes and work in 123 government schools and offices were suspended over Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen and Caraga because of ''Paeng''.

As of Saturday morning, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has recorded a total of 7,439 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers; 2,353 rolling cargoes; 107 vessels; and 22 motor bancas stranded in the affected regions.

Taking shelter were 184 vessels and 350 motor bancas due to very rough seas. Robina Asido/DMS