Marcos tasks Davao execs to convene Davao Int'l Airport Authority Board

President Ferdinand R. Marcos directed on Thursday the Davao Region’s Regional Development Council (RDC) to speed up the convening of the Davao International Airport Authority Board and to operationalize programs aimed at addressing Davao’s urban challenges.

The Davao International Airport Authority Board is an important vehicle in implementing various projects.

The finalization of its board, however, encountered delay partly because of the leadership transition.

Marcos also wants to carry out programs addressing Davao’s urban issues.

Maria Lourdes Lim, regional director of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), said the establishment of the Metro Davao Development Authority (MDDA) will institutionalize the rapid organization of the Davao region through strategic and viable reforms, primarily towards regional cooperation.

Lim said they are awaiting feedback from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for the approval of a plan to hire personnel, adding the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) is being drafted through the RDC and the location of the Metro Davao Development Council will be determined soon.

The good thing, Lim said, is that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) approved the grant for the formulation of a master plan for Metropolitan Davao.

“In fact, next week we are expecting a survey team that will put together the work and the national plan for the master plan project for Metro Davao. So that is a grant sir from JICA,” she told Marcos.

Because of rapid urbanization, Davao's local government units (LGUs) are facing challenges such as traffic congestion, solid waste management, as well as peace and security.