''Paeng'' is forecast to make initial landfall in vicinity of Albay or Sorsogon late Friday: Pagasa

Tropical Storm ''Paeng" is now forecast to make initial landfall in the vicinity of Albay or Sorsogon late Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 8 pm bulletin, Pagasa said ''Paeng" is ''expected to traverse the Bicol Peninsula before emerging over the coastal waters of Quezon.

''Paeng'' was located 100 kilometers east-northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar.

It had winds of up to 85 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 105 kilometers per hour. It was moving west northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour.

Metro Manila remains under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two like other areas.

These are Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, the southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora), the central and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (City of Gapan, San Leonardo, Santo Domingo, Rizal, San Isidro, Laur, Zaragoza, Llanera, Aliaga, Palayan City, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Quezon, San Antonio, General Tinio, Santa Rosa, Pe, Jaen, Licab, Bongabon, Cabiao, Talavera), the central and southern portions of Tarlac (La Paz, City of Tarlac, San Jose, Gerona, Mayantoc, Pura, Bamban, Capas, Santa Ignacia, Victoria, Concepcion), Pampanga, Bataan, the central and southern portions of Zambales (Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Marcelino, Subic, Olongapo City, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, San Felipe), the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas), the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog, Paluan) including Lubang Islands, and Romblon.

Other areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two are Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Tanauan, Dagami, Pastrana, Jaro, Kananga, Villaba, Tunga, Tabontabon, Tolosa). DMS