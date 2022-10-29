At least 31 reported dead in Maguindanao floods and landslides: BARMM official

At least 31 were reported dead while at least seven were missing as flood and landslide hit some parts of Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte due to Tropical Storm ''Paeng'', a Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) official said on Friday.

BARMM Interior and Local Government minister Naguib Sinarimbo told dzBB 16fatalities were from the town of Datu Odin Sinsuat and 10 in Datu Blah Sinsuat in the province of Maguindanao del Norte. There were five dead in Upi, Maguindanao del Sur.

Sinarimbo said casualties may increase as rescue in the affected areas continues.

"There are seven reported missing individuals in Datu Blah Sinsuat. We also have a community, an entire community in Barangay Kusiong (Datu Odin Sinsuat)at the foot of the mountain of Minandar that was washed out. There is an indigenous people community relocated by the LGU of Datu Odin, the relatives reported that the whole community was washed out, we already sent a rescue team there," he said.

"Our fear is that there might be a huge number of casualties, but we hope it will not happen, but the report we received is there are casualties and people trapped in the area so we sent a rescue team," he added.

Sinarimbo said there are 10 municipalities, including the city of Cotabato, the municipalities of Parang, Sultan Mastura, Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato City, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Datu Blah Sinsuat and Upi, South Upi, Northern Kabuntalan and Guindulungan that were affected by the flooding.

Landslides were recorded in the municipalities of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Datu Blah Sinsuat and South Upi. Robina Asido/DMS