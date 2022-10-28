DOH urges seniors, children, pregnant women and those with comorbidities to forego plans to visit cemeteries

The Department of Health (DOH) urged seniors, children, those with comorbidities and pregnant women to forego plans to visit cemeteries and columbariums this weekend.

In a social media post, the DOH said: ''As much as possible, don't tag along children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and people with comorbidities."

"If you are feeling any symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness, it is better to just stay at home," DOH added.

The DOH said it would be better if only fully vaccinated and boosted individuals will go. People should wear face masks when visiting their departed ones. DMS