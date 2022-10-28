NDRRMC records more than P50 million worth of infra damage from quake

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) recorded more than P50 million worth of damage to infrastructure because of the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that hit the Northern part of Luzon on Tuesday night.

"In terms of infrastructure, 125 infrastructures were reportedly damaged amounting to P53.7 million and the conduct of infrastructure audit in other areas together with the local government units there because we need to determine if it is still safe to return in those facilities like schools, houses, hospitals that were damage by the earthquake, so our work is continues," NDRRMC spokesman Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro during the "Laging Handa" public hearing said on Thursday.

The latest NDRRMC report shows that the damage in infrastructure was recorded in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Alejandro said a total of 2,052 houses were damaged within the same regions, of which 2,043 houses were partially damaged while nine others were destroyed.

He said the number of families affected within the three regions reached 40,000 or 132,208 persons. Of which, 200 families or 486 persons were served inside three evacuation centers.

Alejandro said most residents still refuse to return to their houses because of the aftershocks. He said there were more than 600 aftershocks recorded as of Thursday morning.

He said so far there were no recorded fatalities because of the quake while the reported number of injured people increased to 44. Robina Asido/DMS