Two soldiers killed in ambush by alleged NPAs in Abra

Two soldiers were killed, one injured and one missing after they were ambushed by alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) in Abra on Thursday morning.

Capt. Rigor Pamittan, 5th Infantry Division spokesman, said troops of the 24th Infantry Battalion were gearing up for disaster response operation to assist the people affected by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake when they were ambushed by the rebels at the vicinity of Barangay Gacab, Malibcong.

Pamittan said the troops were on their way to their unit command post after they were recalled to prepare for possible augmentation to help quake-hit areas when they were attacked by undetermined number of armed men.

Lt. Col. Ricardo Garcia III, commander of the 24th Infantry Battalion, condemned the ambush and vowed to hunt the perpetrators.

"It is very unfortunate that while we are helping the residents devastated by the earthquake, two of our troops were killed and one is wounded because of the atrocities of the (communist terrorist group) CTGs while the other one was still missing," he said.

"We condemn in the strongest terms possible, the barbaric act of the CTG. We assure our people particularly the families of our soldiers that we will pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” he added.

Brig. Gen. Audrey Pasia, commander of the 5th Infantry Division, warned the rebels as he assured the military will not stop until justice is served for victims.

“This gruesome ambush against our soldiers in disaster response mode is another proof of their cruelty and inhumanity to our countrymen. We offer our condolences to the bereaved families of our troops. I assure you that the sacrifices of our troops will not be put in vain and will serve justice!”, he added.

Pasia assured the people in Abra and in other areas affected by the earthquake that the military will continue its disaster response operations. Robina Asido/DMS