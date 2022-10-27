42 injured in Abra due to magnitude 6.4 quake: vice governor

The number of people injured from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that jolted parts of northern Luzon rose to 42, Abra Vice Governor Joy Bernos said on Wednesday.

In a radio interview, Bernos said as of 3 pm a total of 42 people sustained minor injuries because of the tremor.

"All of them were already sent home after receiving treatment from the hospital," Bernos said as she noted no one was confined in a hospital.

Bernos said no hospitals that were damaged and noted most of the affected structures are school buildings and churches.

"In our school buildings, 58 school buildings were damaged and the most affected is the Pulot National High School. Maybe it cannot be used anymore. It is located at Lagayan, Abra in the epicenter and most of our damaged houses were from Lagayan,'' added Bernos.

"We have initially 40 damaged houses, six totally damaged and I think 30 plus were partially damaged," she added.

Bernos said all "major national roads" that were affected by rockslide and landslide were cleared and passable.

The power supply in seven towns that experienced power outage since the tremor occured around 10:59 pm of Tuesday were restored as of 12:10 am on Wednesday.

"This morning, power has been restored in seven towns. We only have two sitios remaining in the municipality of Bangued, Abra that are still experiencing power interruption," she said. Robina Asido/DMS