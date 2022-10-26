Marcos to issue executive order on voluntary wearing of face masks indoors: Frasco

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will issue an executive order making wearing face masks voluntary for the entire country, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said in a Palace briefing on Tuesday.

Frasco said this was agreed during today's Cabinet meeting.

She had Marcos had issued an executive order to make outdoor mask-wearing voluntary all over the Philippines with certain exceptions.

''The President would be issuing an executive order per the IATF recommendation to make indoor mask-wearing also voluntary all over the Philippines with few exceptions,'' said Frasco.

''The exceptions are: mask-wearing would still be required in public transportation as well as medical transportation and in medical facilities; mask-wearing would also be highly encouraged for unvaccinated individuals, persons with comorbidities as well as senior citizens,'' added Frasco.

Frasco said the direction of the Marcos administration is to lift the remainder of travel restrictions into the Philippines.

''That includes easing of our mask mandates to allow our country to be a par with our ASEAN neighbors who have long liberalized their mask mandates,'' said Frasco.

The Department of Health said it will await the executive order from the Palace. DMS