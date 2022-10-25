Marcos orders hog breeding sites in Western Visayas to be tested for African Swine Fever

To stop the spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF) in Western Visayas, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. ordered all hog breeding sites in the region to undergo tests.

The Office of the Press Secretary said Marcos issued the order to the Western Visayas regional office of the Department of Agriculture last Sunday

Marcos said the measure will help detect potential new ASF cases.

Earlier this month, ASF cases were detected in the municipalities of Oton and San Miguel in Iloilo prompting the Iloilo Provincial Veterinary Office to implement depopulation initiatives.

Oton declared a state of calamity in their area last Thursday after ASF affected 10 of its 37 villages. DMS