The number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily over the past seven days fell 22 percent, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

The DOH reported an average of 1,714 cases daily for October 17 to 23.

Total cases in the last seven days reached a a total of 11,995 COVID-19 cases.

There were four additional severe and critical cases while deaths amounted to 272 over the past seven days. DMS