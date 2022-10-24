PNP, MMDA to implement exclusive motorbike lane in Commonwealth next month

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) will implement an exclusive motorcycle lane in Commonwealth Avenue in November.

In an interview with dzBB on Sunday, HPG Director Brig. Gen. Clifford Gairanod said that when he took charge in August, he had a meeting with the MMDA, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LFTRB), and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to discuss how to keep motorcycles from causing road accidents.

“What we first discussed with the MMDA was to implement it next month, in November. Because we, together with the other agencies, are preparing for a more harmonious relationship on the road,” Gairanod said.

“We are also preparing for All Souls Day, the 'Ber months. Christmas is just around the corner, there will definitely be too much traffic,” he added.

Gairanod said he suggested making an exclusive motorcycle lane because he saw that three-fourths of the bicycle lanes were left unused.

“Actually, we didn’t just talk about putting a motorcycle lane in Commonwealth Avenue. I also opened up the discussion of putting one in EDSA and Macapagal Avenue. I think we will prioritize building one in Commonwealth Avenue first,” Gairanod told dzBB.

Gairanod expressed hope that the exclusive motorcycle lane would instill discipline among motor vehicle owners.

“They (motorcycle owners) will stay within the broken line where they can turn left and right. And if they go past that line, we will catch them,” he said.

Gairanod said that the HPG will help manage traffic during the holidays and they will continue to coordinate with the MMDA and LTO. Jaspearl Tan/DMS