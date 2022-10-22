Japan begins transfer of air surveillance radar systems to the Philippines

Japan has commenced its transfer of air surveillance radar systems to the Philippines under the contract between the Philippine Department of National Defense and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation for the supply of four units of air surveillance radar.

This is in line with ongoing efforts of the Japan Ministry of Defense to promote cooperation in defense equipment and technology with other countries, based on the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology.

In line with this, the Koku-Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) briefed PAF personnel on October 4 regarding the proper use of the radar and conducted a training tour for them using an actual warning and surveillance unit in line with this transfer project.

Recently, the first radar manufactured in Japan was inspected prior to exportation in the presence of Philippine Air Force (PAF) personnel.

To contribute to upholding and reinforcing the Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the JASDF and the PAF will further promote defense cooperation. This forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the friendship between the two air services in various fields, in addition to defense exchanges pertaining to air surveillance. Japan Information and Culture Center