Alleged ''middleman'' in killing of broadcaster dies inside NBP: Remulla

A person who allegedly ordered the shooting of broadcaster Percy Lapid died inside the National Bilibid Prison Thursday afternoon.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the unnamed ''middleman'' passed away at 3 pm some 30 minutes after complaining he had difficulty breathing.

The ''middleman'' was not named by the alleged gunman, Joel Escorial, when he appeared before media at Camp Crame on Tuesday. He only said someone from Bilibid called him up to tell him to shoot Lapid.

Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft told reporters Thursday night that another ''middleman'', who is confined at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology is secured.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr said an autopsy on the alleged ''middleman'' is being done. He added that Estorial is ''in safe hands''.

Abalos said the death of the ''middleman'' is ''unfortunate'' but added police will work hard to get to the root of the matter.

Estorial said five people were involved in shooting of Lapid, who was gunned down on October. They were two brothers, one middleman and a person named''Orly'', he said.

Lapid was the second journalist to be killed since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office on June 30, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said. DMS