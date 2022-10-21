Japan conveyes ''profound condolences'' to World War II victims in Leyte

Japan charge d’affairs Matsuda Kenichi ''conveyed profound condolences to the victims'' of World War II as he joined the commemoration ceremonies of the 78th Anniversary of the Leyte Gulf landing on Thursday morning.

During the event led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the MacArthur Landing Memorial Park in Palo City, Matsuda mentioned that ''Japan and the Philippines, with their shared experience and values, can work together to promote regional peace and security under the current challenging international security situation, including the situation in Ukraine and the Taiwan issue.''

According to the Japan embassy, Matsuda ''also expressed Japan's readiness to cooperate with the development of the Philippines, including Leyte province, especially as the country attempts to recover from the economic challenges caused by the pandemic.''

Marcos was also joined by US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson.

"General MacArthur’s words on his return resonate to this day. He said, ‘We have come dedicated and committed…’ These words continue to embody the strong ties between our two nations as dedicated friends, partners, and allies who are committed to securing a free, open, prosperous, and secure world for our peoples,” said Carlson.

To commemorate the shared sacrifices of the United States and the Philippines during World War II, Carlson visited the provinces of Eastern Samar and Leyte from Oct. 18 to 20.

Last Wednesday, Carlson led the awarding of the Congressional Gold Medal to one of 31 Filipino World War II veterans who received the honor in Palo, Leyte.

In Eastern Samar, Carlson visited the Balangiga Bells at the San Lorenzo de Martir Parish Church and met with Balangiga Mayor Dana Flynch de Lira.

She is the first ambassador to visit the bells following their return to Balangiga in 2018, which reflects the strong bond and mutual respect between the United States and the Philippines. Robina Asido/DMS