Magnitude 5.5 quake rocks Davao del Sur: Phivolcs

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocked the province of Davao del Sur on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) the epicenter of the earthquake was monitored six kilometers southwest of Matanao, Davao del Sur around 4:05pm.

Phivolcs said damage is possible and aftershocks are expected.

The inland tremor which is tectonic in origin has a depth of one kilometer.

Phivolcs said Intensity IV was recorded over the areas of Davao and General Santos City following the quake.

Based on the monitored instrumental intensities, the intensity V was recorded over Kidapawan City; Koronadal City, Norala, South Cotabato while intensity IV in the areas of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Alabel, Sarangani; Tampakan, Tantangan, Tupi, General Santos City, South Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity III was also recorded over Libona, Bukidnon; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Maasim, Kiamba, Malapatan, Sarangani; Santo Nino, Polomolok, Suralla, T'Boli, South Cotabato, then intensity II in Alamada, Cotabato; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Maitum, Sarangani; Lake Sebu, South Cotabato and intensity I in Malaybalay, Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental. Robina Asido/DMS