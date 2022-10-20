Marcos assures support to modernize PCG

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured support for the modernization of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) as he led the celebration of its 121st founding anniversary on Wednesday.

"As your leader, I assure you that this Administration will always be behind you, supportive of your efforts and initiatives to modernize the Philippine Coast Guard, which will redound to the better delivery of service to the nation," he said.

In his speech, Marcos urged the PCG personnel to continue their dedication and persistence in their sworn duties and responsibilities move full throttle towards the realization of their vision "to be a world-class guardian of the sea committed to save lives, assure safer maritime transportation, ensure cleaner seas, and secure maritime jurisdiction."

"With the brave men and women of the Philippine Coast Guard, guarding our shores, I am confident that we will be able to steer our nation in a direction towards safer shores and even onwards to a better, brighter, and more prosperous future," he added.

During the event, Marcos congratulated the men and women of the PCG for the "impressive record" of the organization from disaster response, to maritime safety.

"Throughout your century-old narrative, you have never failed to heed the call of your fellow Filipinos, always in their time of need. You continue to render valuable assistance to persons in distress to respond to various events requiring search and rescue operations, especially in times of natural calamities and disasters at sea," he said.

"You likewise take a proactive stance in preventing and mitigating the risks associated with maritime incidents and weather disturbances. And to improve their operational efficiency as vital aids to navigation, you conduct maintenance to our lighthouses to make sure that our fisherfolk and our ships are safely guided in their journey," he added.

Marcos also recognized the PCG's effort and response to Covid-19 pandemic.

"When the pandemic came to the Philippines and we were in need of skilled workers to help in again another duty or another mission that was not originally the mission of the Philippine Coast Guard, yet the Philippine Coast Guard rose to the challenge and to this day are continuing that duty to help alleviate the problems brought about by COVID-19, and in your duty and in your service, you have saved many, many lives. Once again, thank you for the service," he said. Robina Asido/DMS