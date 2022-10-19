「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

10月19日のまにら新聞から

Marcos to lead Philippine Coast Guard's 121st anniversary

［ 134 words｜2022.10.19｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos will attend the Philippine Coast Guard's (PCG) 121st founding anniversary in Port Area pn Wednesday, where he is expected to lead the awarding of outstanding PCG members and tour a coast guard ship.

Marcos will lead the presentation of awards to the PCG's exemplary members, with Admiral Artemio Abu assisting him.

After his speech, Marcos is expected to be given a memento by the organization and tour the BRP Gabriela Silang.

The PCG's mandates include performing maritime search and rescue, law enforcement, maritime safety, marine environmental protection and maritime security.

By 2028, it envisions becoming a world-class sea guardian committed to saving lives, securing maritime jurisdiction and transport, as well as conducting sea clean-ups.

"PCG@121: Committed to Go Beyond Towards Nation Building" is the theme of PCG's anniversary celebration. Presidential News Desk

