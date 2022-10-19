Tycoon Kazuo Okada arrested in NAIA, posts bail

Japanese gaming tycoon Kazuo Okada posted bail after his arrest at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Monday.

According to the Universal Entertainment Corp., Okada was arrested in relation to the grave coercion cases lodged against him by the board of Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc. (TRLEI) officers James Lorenzana, Hajime Tokuda, and Michiake Satate.

Okada was arrested at NAIA after he landed from Haneda around 5:40 am on Monday.

Universal Entertainment Corp. said "Kazuo Okada, along with his cohorts Antonio “Tonyboy” Cojuangco, Dindo Espeleta, and lawyer Florentino 'Binky' Herrera, are facing criminal charges for grave coercion, following their illegal and violent takeover of integrated casino resort Okada Manila on May 31 2022."

"Metropolitan Trial Court (MTC) of Paranaque Branch 90 and Branch 91 issued warrants of arrest against Kazuo Okada on 11 October 2022," it stated.

Following his arrest, the Metropolitan Trial Court in Paranaque City approved the cash bail bond posted by the accused amounting to P 12,000.00.

In a court order signed by Presiding Judge Marisa Buenagua on Monday, the warden of PNP Aviation Security Group was ordered to release Okada while the case against him is set for arraignment or pre-trial conference on November 7 and December 5, 2022. Robina Asido/DMS