''Neneng'' outside Philippine Area of Responsibility

Typhoon ''Neneng'' is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

As of 11 pm Sunday, ''Neneng'' was located 335 kilometers west-northwest of Calayan, Cagayan.

It has winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 150 kilometers per hour.

All tropical cyclone warning signals were lowered, Pagasa said. DMS