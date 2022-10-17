Police rescues 16 Thais from alleged forced labor in POGO

Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft, Southern Police District director, announced the rescue of 16 Thai nationals at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) who were alleged victims of forced labor.

They were identified as Hasim Komonchanok, Iamphon Anucha, Mathsee Thaweeblamlerd, Khamwisu Darunee, Bunmachu Attaphon, Winai Noito, Sompong Sukyong, Wilaiporn Khasun, Sungnum Pannipa, Khaivigit Kittipong, Yuwamongkol Therapon, Worapattananan Panupong, Chaikla Natthamut, Rachala Mattana, Siriwan Panta and Jiang Jun.

A team composed of personnel from the Southern Police District, National Capital Region Police Office, Pampanga police and criminal investigators under the supervision of Kraft conducted a rescue operation at R6 Fontana Clark Freezone, Pampanga about 4am of October 15.

The operation emanated from a letter by Minister Counselor Kritreya Lepkao of the Thai Royal Embassy addressed to the Philippine National Police Director for Intelligence and Southern Police District Director on October 13 that the Embassy received a report that there were Thai nationals who were being forced to work beyond their work hours but receives no overtime pay from their employer Shedaikeji Technology.

The passports of these 16 Thai nationals were being held by their employer but their employer agreed to return the passports to Thai Embassy on October 17.

Since they wanted to immediately return to their country as soon as possible, the Thai nationals were safely turned over to Thai embassy. DMS