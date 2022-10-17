Pagasa lowers Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.3 in ''Neneng'' areas

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday it has lowered Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Three in areas affected by Typhoon ''Neneng''.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Two is raised over Batanes, the western portion of Babuyan Islands (Dalupiri Island, Calayan Island, Panuitan Island, Babuyan Island), and the northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte (Bangui, Burgos, Pagudpud, Pasuquin, Bacarra).

''Neneng'', which has winds of up to 120 km/h and gusts of up to 150 km/h, was located 210 kilometers west-northwest of Aparri, Cagayan. It is heading west-northwest at 20 km/h.

It may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Sunday, said Pagasa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One is hoisted over the rest of Babuyan Islands, the western portion of Cagayan (Allacapan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Rizal, Lasam), Apayao, the northern portion of Abra (San Juan, Tayum, Langiden, Lagangilang, Danglas, La Paz, Dolores, Lacub, Tineg, Lagayan, Bangued), the rest of Ilocos Norte, and the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Sinait, San Ildefonso, City of Vigan, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Bantay, Santo Domingo).

Pagasa said moderate to heavy rains may prevail over Batanes, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur. DMS