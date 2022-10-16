Army starts activities marking liberation of Marawi

The Philippine Army started a series of events to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the liberation of Marawi City from the Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf on Monday.

It can be recalled that on October 17, 2017, former President Rodrigo Duterte declared the liberation of Marawi City from the terrorist group while former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana declared the end of combat operation in the city on October 23, 2017.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Army spokesman, said it has lined up exhibits and documentaries that will be opened to the general public starting Saturday to Sunday to the heroism and valor of soldiers and law enforcers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in liberating Marawi City after a five-month siege.

The events will be at the Headquarters Philippine Army in Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila from October 15 to 17.

Xerxes said the "Philippine Army major units that played crucial roles in liberating Marawi will mount an exhibit immortalizing their dedication to defeat the ISIS-inspired terrorists."

"The Civil-Military Operations Regiment, Lanao del Norte-based 55th Engineer Brigade, Army Artillery Regiment, Armor Division, Light Reaction Regiment, the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), and the First Scout Ranger Regiment set up booths at the Hunters ROTC Parade Grounds that highlight their crucial role in the liberation of Marawi City," he said.

The five-month-long Marawi campaign will also be showcased as one of the Army’s greatest heritage at the PA Museum. Marawi memorabilia, recovered items and equipment will also be exhibited at the Philippine Army Officers’ Pavilion while Marawi documentaries will be shown at the Philippine Army Officers’ Clubhouse," he added.

Xerxes said the Philippine Army will also hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the Marawi Pylon, Libingan ng mga Bayani, Fort Bonifacio on Monday.

"A fellowship dinner that will gather officers and men who helped liberate Marawi will cap the series of events on the evening of October 25, 2022," he said.

Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr. said "the series of events will immortalize the sacrifices of soldiers and law enforcers in the liberation of Marawi City, and at same time highlight the city’s journey for peace, development, and rehabilitation."

A total of 978 militants and 168 government forces were killed during the fighting. Robina Asido/DMS