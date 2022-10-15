Alleged Abu Sayyaf member killed in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? An alleged Abu Sayyaf member involved the abduction of Indonesians in 2020 was killed while his cohort escaped in a law enforcement operation in Sulu, an official said Friday.

Major Allan Alog, head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Sulu provincial office, said Alal Jil Ismin Jupakkal was wounded in a clash around 3:09 a.m. Friday in Barangay Gimba Lagasan, Parang.

Alog said that the policemen applied first aid on Jupakkal and rushed him to the Sulu provincial hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Alog said the clash broke out as Jupakkal’s cohort, Alganer Dawadil Dahim, opened fire upon seeing the policemen who were about to serve warrant of arrest against them.

He said the firefight lasted for about 10 minutes that resulted in the death of Jupakkal while Dahim escaped.

Alog said Jupakkal and Dahim were involved in the kidnapping of five Indonesian crewmen of a fishing boat in January 2020.

The Indonesian hostages were separately rescued by military troops in March 2021 in the province of Tawi-Tawi. DMS