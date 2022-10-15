Marcos said officials monitoring ''Neneng''

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the government is watching how Tropical Depression ''Neneng'' will develop as a previous storm developed quickly into a super typhoon.

''We are watching it closely. But once again, I think the key to all of these is to watch very closely because storms now have a new feature,'' said Marcos in ambush interview.

Marcos said Typhoon ''Karding'' was placed under signal number one ''but in a few hours it became (signal number) 5. It developed quickly that is what we are watching this carefully.''

Marcos said officials are trying to place relief goods ''as close as possible to the track of the forecast of Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration)

Marcos said '' the estimate now is that 10,000 people will be affected'' by ''Neneng.''

Tropical depression ''Neneng'' slightly weakened while it moved west southward, Pagasa Friday.

No tropical cyclone warning signals were raised but Pagasa said starting Saturday, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Kalinga.

Pagasa said ''Neneng'' was estimated based on all available data at 835 km east of extreme Northern Luzon. It was moving west-southwest at 25 km/h.

''Neneng'' had winds of up to 45 km/h and gusts of up to 55 km/h. On Thursday, ''Neneng'' had winds of up to 55 km/h and gusts of up to 70 km/h. DMS