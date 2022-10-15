Imee calls on DOJ to consider giving extended medical furlough to de Lima

Senator Imee Marcos called the Department of Justice (DOJ) to consider providing extended medical furlough for former Senator Leila de Lima who held hostage by a member of the Abu Sayyaf inside the detention facility at the headquarters of the Philippine National Police.

"I have known Sen. de Lima since we were young and we were so worried about her when we learned about the hostage crisis that happened inside the Custodial Center in Camp Crame," Marcos said during the press conference in Quezon City on Friday.

De Lima was transferred to the PNP General Hospital after the incident where she underwent medical tests. She said in her Twitter account Friday she is back at the PNP Custodial Center.

''While I'm still experiencing chest pains (in lesser scale compared to the 1st 4 days), I’m fine, medically, psychologically and emotionally,'' said de Lima.

Marcos revealed that she has been working for the extended medical furlough for de Lima, a former justice secretary, even before the hostage taking incident happened on October 9.

"Since July, I have been working for Senator De Lima to have an extended medical furlough at home because we know she has an illness. But she will continue fighting her cases and we can't interfere with the judiciary. We will not meddle with our justice system," she said.

"But to my mind, we should talk to the DOJ. Secretary (Jesus Crispin) Remulla has just arrived and I'm hopeful that Sec. Boying (nickname of Remulla) for humanitarian reasons will listen to our plea that Sen. De Lima be considered for an extended medical furlough," she added.

Marcos also urged the prosecution to speed up the cases filed against de Lima.

"In the meantime, the case has been going on for a long time. Let's request for a speedy process. Like what I have said we have three co-equal but separate branches of government neither the Executive nor the Legislative meddle with the Judiciary," she said.

"But having said that, I think the request of Senator De Lima, as well as the need of the prosecution to speed up these cases, is evident and is desired by all," she added.

Marcos stressed the need for the PNP to conduct a thorough investigation.

"In the meantime, the PNP should also look at what happened. That was very surprising, from how we understand Secretary de Lima was isolated. Why did she get mixed with the ASG suspect?... what kind of security is that, what happened there?"she said. Robina Asido/DMS