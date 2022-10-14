PH engages in preparatory meetings for 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh

The Philippines, headed by Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs and Philippine Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) Leader Ma. Theresa Lazaro, participated in the ASEAN Joint Consultative Meeting and Related Meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on October 5-6.

The series of meetings were held in preparation for the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, which will be held from November 10 to 13 in Phnom Penh.

These will be the first ASEAN Summits to be held in person since the onset of the pandemic, and the first to be attended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

The meeting discussed preparations for the upcoming Leaders’ meetings, including with those from ASEAN’s dialogue partners. The senior officials also exchanged views on cross-sectoral and cross-pillar issues of concern, ASEAN’s post-pandemic economic recovery initiatives, the application of Timor-Leste to become a member of ASEAN, accession of countries to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, and various regional and international issues.

“The Philippines appreciates Cambodia’s earnest efforts in keeping ASEAN together under its Chairmanship this year and pursuing the implementation of its priorities and key deliverables, despite the ever-changing geopolitical dynamics and socio-economic challenges exacerbated by COVID-19,” said Lazaro during.

The Philippine delegation was composed of representatives from the DFA Office of ASEAN Affairs, the Philippine Permanent Mission to ASEAN in Jakarta, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). OPCD-Media and Public Affairs Division