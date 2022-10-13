One dead, one missing due to ''Maymay''

One person died while another one is missing due to Tropical Depression ''Maymay'' as it moves towards the eastern coast of Luzon.

Ruelie Rapsing, Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said the fatality was found beside the capsized boat in Buguey, Cagayan.

"Maybe the cause was drowning. We have already declared no sail policy in Cagayan since Monday," he said.

Rapsing said based on the initial report a 47 year-old fisherman from Sta. Ana Cagayan went missing after sailing around 4 am on Monday.

"Because he failed to return in the afternoon, his wife reported to the police that he is missing," he said.

Rapsing said as of 6am, there were a total of 420 families or 1200 individuals from 27 barangays in five municipalities that have evacuated.

As of 11am, ''Maymay'' was last spotted at 310 km east northeast of Baler, Aurora or 245 km east of Casiguran, Aurora with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph while moving almost stationary.

The area of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and the extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Pollilo Islands were placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number since Tuesday. Robina Asido/ DMS