NCRPO to deploy ''around 10,000'' cops for All Saints, All Soul days

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will deploy thousands of policemen to cemeteries during the observance of All Saints Day and All Souls days in November.

Lt. Col. Dexter Verzola, NCRPO spokesperson, said "around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed even before Undas".

"The full deployment will be done one day before the event, and we will monitor all the private and public cemeteries," he said.

Verzola said the government's force multipliers which includes barangay tanods and members of civic volunteer organizations and other volunteer groups will also be deployed.

He said a total of seven rolling outposts will also be deployed during Undas. Robina Asido/DMS