Regional NPA spokesman killed in encounter vs military in Negros Occidental

A regional spokesman of New People's Army (NPA) was killed in a clash with government troops in Negros Occidental on Monday.

Lt. Col. Magno Mapalad, public affairs officer of the 3rd Infantry Division, said the troops of the 94th Infantry Battalion were conducting pursuit operation following a series of clashes with the NPA since October 6, when they encounter more than 10 rebels at vicinity of Sitio Medel, Barangay Carabalan, Himamaylan City.

"This is the 5th encounter recorded since last week involving 94th IB troops and NPA terrorists in Barangay Carabalan," he said.

Mapalad said the firefight that ensued for about ten minutes resulted in the death of NPA spokesman Romeo Nanta alias Juanito Magbanua.

Nanta was commanding officer of the Regional Operational Command of the Komiteng Rehiyon Negros and spokesperson of the Apolinario Gatmaitan Command.

Maj. Gen Benedict Arevalo, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, said Nanta's death '' will surely bring a domino effect on the leadership, terroristic operations, and plans of the communist terrorists in Negros. Demoralization within the ranks of NPA under Nanta’s command is also expected.”

“They are now on the brink of downfall following the surrender and death of their members and leaders in Negros. And, we will not stop hunting them to fulfill the Negrenses’ desire for a CPP-NPA-free community; hence, before it will be too late for them, they must lay down their firearms and surrender peacefully,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS