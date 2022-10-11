FDI posts $460 million net inflows in July; Year-to-date reaches $5.1 billion

Foreign direct investment (FDI) posted $460 million net inflows in July, bringing the cumulative net inflows to $5.1 billion from January to July.

These levels, however, were lower than the comparable net inflows posted a year-ago ($1.3 billion and $5.8 billion, respectively). All major FDI components yielded lower net inflows in January-July as foreign investors remained cautious amid continued adverse global conditions.

In July, FDI net inflows decreased due largely to the lower non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments of their local affiliates. This decrease more than offset the growth in their net investments in equity capital.

Equity capital infusions during the month originated mainly from Singapore, Japan, and the United States. These were invested largely in onstruction; manufacturing; and real estate industries. BSP