Abalos says he is positive, but asymptomatic, for COVID-19

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. announced on Monday that he is in home isolation after tested positive for COVID-19.

"I would like to inform the public that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently at home in isolation and working remotely while strictly following recommended protocols, including health and safety procedures," said Abalos.

"I am grateful to have been fully vaccinated with booster. I am asymptomatic and feeling well as of the moment," he added.

He got himself tested for COVID-19 as a requirements for a meeting he was supposed to attend in Malacanang on Monday.

"The result of my RT-PCR test came out at 9:12pm last night," he said.

It can be recalled that just last Sunday, Abalos conducted a press conference at Camp Crame in Quezon City following the hostage taking and shooting incident at the PNP Custodial Center where he also met with former Senator Leila de Lima.

"In lieu of this development, I have instructed the Philippine National Police to conduct contact tracing measures to notify my direct contacts for possible exposure, including those who were with me during a press conference in Camp Crame last Sunday, October 09," he said.

"I am also humbly appealing to everyone who I came across over the past two days to monitor yourselves for COVID-19 symptoms and promptly get tested and isolate away from others once symptoms develop," he added.

Abalos also urge the public to get vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves and their families from the coronavirus disease. Robina Asido/DMS