Alleged leader of communist group killed in clash vs military in Masbate

An alleged leader of a communist group was killed in a clash with government forces in Masbate on Saturday.

Maj John Paul Belleza, spokesman of the 9th Infantry Division, said based on an initial report the fire fight happened in the vicinity of Barangay Liong, Cataingan, Masbate around 6:30 am.

Lt. Col. Orlando Ramos Jr, Army's 2nd Infantry battalion commander, said the troops were responding to the reported presence of the rebels in the area when they encountered five rebels.

The firefight that lasted for about 10 minutes has resulted in the killing of the armed group leader identified as Lito Villaces Ajena alias Cesar.

Soldiers recovered an M16 rifle with short magazine and 37 bullets, a caliber of .45 with one magazine and seven bullets and a caliber 357 revolver with six bullets and subversive documents. Robina Asido/DMS