De Lima says she is safe in Camp Crame

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr on Sunday said former Senator Leila De Lima reiterated that she is safe at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center.

Abalos said De Lima told this to him during their meeting at Camp Crame.

Abalos said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr asked him to see De Lima and offered to transfer her into another facility after she was hostaged by one of three Abu Sayyaf members who tried to escape.

The interior and local government secretary reiterated that De Lima was not the target of the three Abu Sayyaf prisoners. He said they just wanted to escape. DMS