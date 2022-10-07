Marcos wants to raise Rohingya crisis in ASEAN

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said he wants to raise the issue of the Ronghiya crisis in Myanmar in the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) conferences next month.

In his speech at the Manila Overseas Press Club on Wednesday night, Marcos said: ''I think it’s time to put forward some concrete proposals on what we can do to at the very least bring the-- at least representatives of the military government to the table so we can begin to talk about these things."

"I’m a great believer in engagement. And I think once the lines of communications have closed, then any hope of a compromise has ended. And so let us continue with that," he added.

He said this will be among the "several actions" he will propose in the ASEAN conference to address "specific conflicts" within the jurisdiction of the regional bloc. DMS