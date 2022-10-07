Japanese envoy expresses ''grave concern'' over broadcaster's death

Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa expressed "grave concern" over the recent killing of a veteran radio broadcaster on Monday.

"(The) Embassy expresses its grave concern about the killing of broadcast commentator Mr. Percival Mabasa by unidentified assailants and its deepest condolences to his family," the Japanese Ambassador said in his Twitter account on Thursday.

Percival Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid of dwBL, was shot dead by motorcycle-riding suspects in Las Pinas on Monday night.

Police recovered two bullet casings from a short firearm of unknown caliber at the scene.

Other nations that also expressed grave concern and called for justice for Mabasa's death include the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, France, United Kingdom, Denmark and the delegation of the European Union, which is composed of about 27 countries as member states.

Mabasa was the second journalist killed under the present administration after radio broadcaster Rey Blanco was stabbed dead in Mabinay, Negros Oriental last month. Robina Asido/DMS