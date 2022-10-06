Two deaf, mute suspects rob construction worker of cellphone

Two robbery suspects, who are both deaf and mute, were arrested in Quezon City after they divested a construction worker of his cellphone on Tuesday.

Police said the suspects ran out of money to buy liquor.

The suspects robbed Denver Vijuan, 40, in Barangay Commonwealth at around 2 p.m., according to a report from the Batasan Police Station 6.

Vijuan was walking along a street when the suspects, who were on

a motorcycle, blocked his path.

One of the suspects, who had a knife, took Vijuan's Vivo 11i cell phone worth P7,000.

The suspects tried to escape but they were caught by policemen and

barangay public safety officers when their motorcycle malfunctioned.

Station 6 commander Lt. Col. Morgan Aguilar said in an interview over GMA News Unang Hirit said the suspects are being held on robbery charges. DMS